Rocket Racing Trailer Revealed by Rocket League Developer, Releasing in Fortnite Tomorrow

Rocket League developer Psyonix has revealed a new game and its first game since the release of Rocket League in 2015. When Rocket League released in 2015, not many people knew the name Psyonix. Obviously, this changed with Rocket League, which was one of last generation's biggest hits, and led to Psyonix being acquired by Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite. And rather than have Psyonix release a sequel or a new game, it's apparently had it working on a racing game within Fortnite called Rocket Racing.

If this sounds familiar, it's because this game was actually announced earlier in the week, but it's only been revealed today. Earlier in the week, Psyonix and Epic Games also announced the game was releasing, as a free-to-play experience, and as part of Fortnite, on December 8. This is obviously tomorrow, and this plan has not changed.

"From the developers of Rocket League comes Rocket Racing, a supersonic arcade racer that lets you drift, fly, and boost with your friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks In Season Zero, hop into a rocket-powered car and put your skills to the test! Fly through the sky to avoid towering obstacles, take shortcuts, and flip onto walls to blast past your competition," an overview of the new game said. "Climb the ranks and unlock new tracks. This is just the start of the race with new Modes, Tracks, Creative Devices, Rewards, and more coming soon in 2024! With a cross-game Vehicle Locker, you'll be able to share your favorite cars between Rocket League and Fortnite.

The new Rocket Racing game from Epic Games and Psyonix is one of several different Fortnite experiences that were revealed not long ago and will be playable this week. The first of those to be released was LEGO Fortnite, a game that's basically Minecraft if you reimagined it with a LEGO aesthetic and put it in the world of Fortnite. That means that you're building like you would in a Minecraft-type world but with LEGO blocks, and the setting itself looks very much like the environments that you'd see in Fortnite.

That LEGO game is already out now with Rocket Racing scheduled to be released on December 8th. After that, the last of the trio of new games, Fortnite Festival, will be out the following day on December 9th.

