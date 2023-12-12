Fortnite Festival Confirms Instrument Controller Support is "a Priority"

At the beginning of the month, Fortnite developer Epic Games announced three new games in the Fortnite universe. Among them is Fortnite Festival, which is a new music game from Harmonix, the team behind Rock Band. Festival will be very familiar to anyone who's played Rock Band or Guitar Hero, as it uses a similar note path for its rhythm gameplay. Because the gameplay is so similar, many fans were hoping that Fortnite Festival would include support for the instrument controllers made popular by Harmonix's previous games. Unfortunately, that feature wasn't able to make it into the initial release, but the team recently announced that it is making support for those controllers "a priority."

The information was revealed in a recent Q&A post on the official Fortnite site. The team said support for instrument controllers is "currently under development." and that it will "have more to share in 2024." Unfortunately, that's all we know thus far. Of course, you'd like to have a clearer window than that, but it's also going to be key to see exactly what instruments Fortnite Festival is going to support. After all, there are a ton of instrument controllers out there for all kinds of brands. With Fortnite Festival being available on everything from PlayStation 5 to Android, the team will likely have its work cut out for it when implementing the feature across the board. Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to see exactly what Harmonix and Epic Games are planning.

What is Fortnite Festival?

The #FortniteFestival gates are open!



Go forth and take your stage 🤘https://t.co/jp5D62CpPR — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 9, 2023

As mentioned, Fortnite Festival is a rhythm music game similar to Rock Band and Guitar Hero. Players can access the mode through the Fortnite game app or Epic's cloud gaming service. Once you're in, you'll be able to choose between guitar, bass, keytar, drums, or the mic, giving you several different ways to jam out with your friends. Importantly, the mode supports cross-platform play, making it easy for you to team up with others regardless of where you play.

However, it is worth noting that Festival does not support split-screen at this point. Considering how communal games like this can be, that seems like a missed opportunity, but the feature might come somewhere down the line. Of course, this is a Fortnite product, so you can use V-Bucks to purchase new songs, though there are always several songs available in the free rotation, meaning you'll always have something to play even if you don't spend money on the mode.

The list of songs in the free rotation represents a wide range of genres, meaning everyone will find something they like. For example, the rotation on December 11 includes songs from DNCE, Sub Urban, The All-American Rejects, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, The White Stripes, and Imagine Dragons. If you aren't feeling the free rotation, you can also hit the Jam Stage and create your own mixes alongside up to three other players.

Fortnite Festival is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms. Season 1 is currently ongoing and runs through February 22, 2024.