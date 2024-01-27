Fortnite Fans Claim New Family Guy Chicken Skin is "Pay-to-Lose"

The Giant Chicken from Family Guy was added to Fortnite this weekend, but it may put you at a disadvantage. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games to ever exist and a large reason for that is because it's like a virtual toy box. Characters from a variety of major franchises have been added to the game over the years, allowing you to see the likes of Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Batman, and Goku all battle each other in the battle royale game. There have been some characters that are a bit larger than life such as Optimus Prime that have had to be scaled down in order to appropriately fit into the game. If they were too big, it would make them easy targets and make it easier for them to die compared to other characters. Fans wanted to see Peter Griffin in his normal, chubbier state in Fortnite, but instead he was slimmed down and made muscular to not have a massive hit box.

With that said, fans still want to see the traditional Peter Griffin show up in the game. While it's unclear if that will ever happen, Fortnite has added a character that has similar proportions to Peter. Yesterday, Peter's archnemesis, The Giant Chicken, was put in the Item Shop. Players flocked to buy the character but were met with some surprises when they realized he hasn't been slimmed down like Peter. Instead, he's a bulky and large chicken. When playing, he takes up a big portion of the screen and players even noticed that the skin is so large, he clips through objects in the environment such as walls which makes him vulnerable to being attacked and killed even when in cover. This has resulted in players determining The Giant Chicken as the game's first "pay-to-lose" skin, as you are actively put at a big disadvantage.

you can literally kill this skin through the walls pic.twitter.com/eqvRnQ6wcI — Shany (@Shanyshdw) January 27, 2024

the gameplay pov is crazy how is this real 😭 https://t.co/IwPd8GmM7f pic.twitter.com/Qa31CM6xZA — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) January 27, 2024

Whether or not some of the flaws of this skin will be fixed remains to be seen, but it is interesting to see Epic Games give fans what they want and possibly accept that it will come with some flaws. Either way, these are all things to be aware of if you're going to drop some V-Bucks on the skin and think it will be just as equal as the other skins in the game from a competitive standpoint.