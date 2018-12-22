‘Fortnite’ Pro Offers Cash Prize for Completing an Obstacle Course Challenge

A professional Fortnite player has created a challenging “Deathrun” obstacle course through the game’s Creative Mode and is offering a cash prize to whoever can complete it in the shortest time before 2019 begins.

FaZe Cizzorz is the player who created the challenge seen in the video above, a Fortnite pro who’s part of the FaZe esports clan. Anyone’s allowed to participate in his obstacle course, and he said when he announced the challenge that he’d be giving out a cash prize of $1,000 and some of his merch to anyone who held the record of having the best time through the course by the end of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To take part in the challenge, all players have to do is head to the game’s Creative Mode and inter in FaZe Cizzorz’s code for the course which is 0940-9970-7913. A “CizzorzDeathRun Challenge Rift” is what players will need to walk into to start the challenge that offers checkpoints for players amid the dangers. The course is filled with traps and other obstacles to prevent players from completing it, and people have had trouble doing so thus far. There are also a few rules in place – there’s no building allowed, players can’t edit structures nor can they break anything, the glider re-deploy feature is off limits.

Streamers have broadcasted themselves trying to finish the course in a quick time to claim the prize, but people have been having trouble so far. FaZe Cizzorz is asking people to submit their proof of completion to his Google Doc where he’ll review the video evidence, but judging from his reactions on Twitter, there have been many people who have been failing. Some streamers have managed to complete the course though, and one pro player from Team Liquid decided to contribute to the prize pool after streaming for 17 hours. His contribution of $500 to the prize pool brought the total prize up to $1,500 for anyone who can achieve the fasted time.

Watching everyone fail pic.twitter.com/wiErtF7B6k — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) December 20, 2018

After conquering Level 5… and Live-streaming for 17 hours straight…@VividFN has decided to contribute $500 to the prize pool. Fastest time by 2019 now gets $1,500. 7:43 is the time to beat, good luck. — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) December 21, 2018

The deadline to complete the course and be eligible for the prize is approaching though with submissions closing down on at the end of day on December 31st. FaZe Cizzorz said that the winner of the challenge would be announced in early January.