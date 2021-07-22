Fortnite's New Vehicle Is a Ferrari

✖

Following datamines and official teases suggesting as much, Epic Games confirmed on Thursday that Fortnite’s next vehicle is indeed a Ferrari. More specifically, it’s the Ferrari 296 GTB, and as of July 22nd, it’s drivable in Fortnite. It’s accompanied by a couple of different missions related to the vehicle, too, so if you want to complete all of your assignments for the week, you’ll have to get behind the wheel of the iconic vehicle.

Those tasks don’t appear to be too difficult since people would’ve likely been flocking to the Ferraris anyway to get a shot at driving them, so it seems like their availability will be more of a concern than anything else. The tasks listed below ask players to complete time trials and drive really fast among other jobs.

Get ready to feel the thrill of the ride 🏎️ Buckle up and get ready to experience @Ferrari's new 296 GTB on the Island. Learn all about this new vehicle and new Ferrari-inspired cosmetics coming to the Shop in our latest blog! 🔗: https://t.co/bzb9KaeUOo pic.twitter.com/LDpex4XU3L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2021

Fortnite’s Ferrari Epic Quests

Complete Ferrari Time Trials

Reach Maximum Speed in A Ferrari

Drive a Ferrari through the Storm

While the vehicle itself has been added to the game, players can also pick up a couple of different cosmetics if they want the look to match their new ride. A Ferrari bundle has been added to the store for players to purchase with a few cosmetics included in the set.

“Ferrari fans can ride in style with new Item Shop offerings available starting at 10 am ET on July 22,” Epic Games said. “The Ferrari Bundle includes the Modena Icon and Maranello Racer Outfits, as well as the Ferrari Turbo Back Bling.”

The latest crossover follows teasers like the one above that suggested we’d see a full reveal soon. Ferrari is the first vehicle manufacturer that’s partnered with Epic Games to have its vehicle in Fortnite, though considering how many other brands are represented in the game’s hodgepodge of icons now, it probably won’t be the last one now that it’s given ideas to others.

Fortnite’s new Ferrari vehicle is available to drive in the game now alongside the quests associated with the new addition.