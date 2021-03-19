Fortnite: First Look at New Armored Batman Skin Possibly Revealed

✖

Batman is getting an Armored Zero Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, and a new preview of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #2 comic might have given us a look at it prior to an official unveiling. The skin that appears in the comic seems fairly faithful to the hero's classic appearance, though it does have some design elements that might help Batman better survive the world of Fortnite. Until Epic Games and DC Comics officially reveal the skin, fans will have to take this with a grain of salt, but the comic design certainly fits with the name!

Prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX posted images from the comic on Twitter. Those images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Here's the possible Armored Batman skin (picture #3), and you can see in the second picture he has hints written on his hand! (HD: https://t.co/pUPKnPrInm) pic.twitter.com/GVV0GaVpaw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

Regardless of whether or not this is the Armored Zero skin, the comic preview has a lot of other compelling elements! In the series, Batman is amnesic, and time keeps repeating itself every 22 minutes. From the preview pages, it seems that the hero is continually leaving himself clues in order to learn more about the island and its perils. In the images, we can see clues regarding locations, Catwoman, and more.

As of this writing, Epic Games has not made any official announcements regarding the main Batman skin, though there have been rumors about a Batcave location appearing on the map. Season 6 just launched in the game earlier this week, so fans will likely have to wait a little bit longer for more information. The first issue of Batman/Fortnite Zero Point is set to release on April 20th. Each issue will be accompanied by a download code for the game. The Armored Batman Zero skin is a perk that will be given to Fortnite fans that purchase all six issues of the series.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying the new season of Fortnite so far? Are you excited to see Batman in the game?