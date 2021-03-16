Batcave Location Teased for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

✖

Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite made its long-awaited launch on Tuesday, and fans are still discovering and taking in all of the various surprises from the new batch of content. One of the most-publicized elements of the new season is its crossover with the world of DC Comics, with the publisher even releasing a Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries to tie into the events of the game. While we have yet to see the full breadth of that crossover, new rumors have begun to point to it taking over a major part of the game's map. Fortnite streamer Squatingdog recently theorized that the Batcave could be arriving in the western corner of the game's map, around where the Fort Crumpet landmark was previously located. That possibility was then backed up in a tweet by leaker @ShiinaBR.

Oh, I forgot to mention this: In the Batman/Fortnite comics, Batman builds a small Batcave to make it his lair, and the creators of the comics have hinted that this Batcave might be coming to the game in this season! https://t.co/Ene8xhjqpa — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

Given the narrative of the Zero Point comic, which will see Batman being trapped within the "loop" of Fortnite's Battle Royale world, it certainly would make sense that he would build a Batcave to help investigate his situation. Plus, it's hard to deny that the location would be cool for players to explore within the world of the game.

This also wouldn't be the first time that part of the Fortnite map got a Batman-themed makeover, after Tilted Towers was briefly converted to Gotham City for a Batman anniversary event.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage said in a statement when the series was first announced. ”After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with,” Gage added. “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman, or Fortnite.”

The print issues of Zero Point will also include a redeemable code, allowing fans to unlock various DC-themed Fortnite items that are inspired by the events of the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will have the ability to unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin. US subscribers to DC's online comic service, DC Universe Infinite, will receive the series and the bonus digital codes for free. The series will also be available in print simultaneously in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic, and will be published in their native languages.