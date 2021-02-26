Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Miniseries Announced by DC and Epic Games

DC Comics characters have weaved their way into Fortnite throughout the years, with the incredibly-popular battle royale game offering fans the opportunity to play as characters like Batman, The Joker, Green Arrow, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy. Now, it looks like the publisher is preparing to collide with Fortnite in a pretty significant way -- through comics. On Friday, DC and Epic Games announced Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a six-issue miniseries that is set to be published beginning in April. As the name would suggest, Zero Point combines Batman and his fellow DC superheroes with the inventive world of Fortnite, and is set to uncover secrets that have never before been revealed in-game. The series will be written by Christos Gage with concept and story consultation from Chief Creative Officer of Epic, Donald Mustard. It will feature art from Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz.

In Zero Point, a crack splits the sky above Gotham City... a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from...Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point.

The print issues of Zero Point will also include a redeemable code, allowing fans to unlock various DC-themed Fortnite items that are inspired by the events of the comic. The first issue will begin with a new skin for Harley Quinn mirroring her Rebirth design. Fans who redeem all six codes will have the ability to unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin. US subscribers to DC's online comic service, DC Universe Infinite, will receive the series and the bonus digital codes for free. The series will also be available in print simultaneously in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic, and will be published in their native languages.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Gage said in a statement. ”After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with,” Gage added. “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman, or Fortnite.”

This will be Fortnite's second major crossover into the world of comics, with the game hosting a "Nexus War" event filled with Marvel Comics -- and spawning variant covers and a brief comic storyline -- last year.

"When developing this project with DC, our mutual goal from day one has been to tell an awesome and authentic Batman story first and foremost," Mustard echoed. "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point explores what would happen if you trapped the World’s Greatest Detective somewhere with no memory of who he is, in an environment that's constantly changing. I can’t wait for readers to discover all the surprises, twists, and mysteries that we have in store for them!"

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will debut bimonthly beginning April 20th, with a main cover retailing for $4.99, and card stock variant covers retailing for $5.99. The main cover for issue #1 main cover is provided by Mikel Janín and the variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort. Mustard will also provide premium variant covers for each issue of the series (check local comic shops for availability), and future variant covers will be provided by Arthur Adams, Jim Lee, Amanda Conner, and more.

