Fortnite Reveals The Flash Skin

✖

As expected, following the recent leak, Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially revealed a new DC Comics crossover skin in the form of The Flash. As had previously been leaked, the skin and corresponding item set will be available to folks that compete in and win The Flash Cup, a Duos event, tomorrow, February 10th. After that, beginning Saturday, February 13th, at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT, The Flash skin and set will be available in Fortnite's Item Shop.

While we had previously speculated that Fortnite's take on The Flash would specifically be based on The CW's show of the same name, any mention of this is conspicuously absent from the official announcement. While the recent Green Arrow skin had a direct tie to its corresponding The CW show, it would seem that's not the case here. Even more strange is the fact that the suit as it appears in the game certainly looks to have been based on the one from the television show.

It is your destiny...to play in The Flash Cup! Grab a partner and mark your calendar: 📅 Wednesday, February 10, 2021

🏆 The Flash Outfit

📋 https://t.co/2Rn89aiLa1

🔗https://t.co/ui16e2O4pu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 9, 2021

Here is the full The Flash Set, straight from Epic Games:

The Flash Outfit: Enter the battle as Barry Allen.

The Speed Force Slashers Pickaxe: Lightning strikes twice with this dual-bolt Pickaxe.

The Speed Force Back Bling: Display The Flash’s electrified emblem.

The Quick Bite Emote: Grab a light(speed) snack.

As noted above, The Flash skin and set will be available in the Item Shop this coming Saturday. Players can participate in tomorrow's The Flash Cup to potentially earn it for free. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the skin for The Flash? Are you interested in picking it up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!