Fortnite Reveals Green Arrow Skin

Fortnite developer Epic Games officially revealed that a Green Arrow skin will join the popular free-to-play video game at the end of the month. The skin isn't much of a surprise, however, as it previously leaked, but the fact that it is specifically part of the monthly Fortnite Crew subscription is truly news. It is also fairly interesting that, for the Green Arrow skin, the developer specifically went with the look most associated with The CW's television show Arrow.

Fortnite Crew, if you are not familiar, is a relatively new monthly subscription service that Fortnite offers. Interested folks can sign up for $11.99 per month, and they receive a full Crew Pack for the month which includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe themed appropriately to the month's skin. Additionally, Fortnite Crew grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to the current Battle Pass.

Never let the city down 🏹 Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET! Learn more: https://t.co/IVmXWMtc6j pic.twitter.com/cDZvHnhdYh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2020

The Arrow-inspired Green Arrow look is set to join the video game as part of January's Fortnite Crew Pack on December 31st at 7PM ET/4PM PT. Fortnite itself recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Green Arrow skin? Have you subscribed to Fortnite Crew? Let us know in the comments