Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming The Flash Skin

It would appear that Fortnite developer Epic Games is not yet done with the superheroes from The CW's list of DC Comics-based shows as information about a new skin based on what appears to be The CW's version of The Flash has started making the rounds online. The Flash, from the eponymous show, is portrayed by Grant Gustin, and if the image of the skin is accurate, it seems to be based on Gustin's portrayal in much the same way as the previous Green Arrow skin was based on The CW's Arrow.

According to regular Fortnite leaker/dataminer HYPEX, the new Flash skin will be available as part of a new Flash Cup for Duos set to kick off on Wednesday. Assuming that's accurate, it would likely mean that the official announcement will be made tomorrow, February 9th, with the event itself following the next day. This is largely in line with how Fortnite handled superhero skin reveals during the previous Marvel-themed season, but it does make a change from the Arrow skin being attached to Fortnite Crew.

You can check out what the new Flash skin looks like in Fortnite below:

We will be getting a Flash Cup! pic.twitter.com/q1WSI4EXGx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 8, 2021

For now, this remains unconfirmed. We have reached out to DC for comment, and will update this post should we hear back. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the skin for The Flash? Are you excited about the official reveal, assuming it's real? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!