UPDATE: Epic Games has since updated the release for the Gamora cosmetics to August 14th. The dates below have been corrected, but the story is otherwise unaltered.

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora will officially join the popular free-to-play video game as a new skin. The developer teased her arrival before nearly immediately officially revealing the skin, which features the white armor seen in many of her comics appearances. Additionally, Epic Games announced that Gamora will be part of a bundle with the previously released Star-Lord skin and the new Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, Godslayer Pickaxe, and the Godslayer Glideboard. The whole thing is set to drop on August 14th at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

Additionally, as with the vast majority of previously licensed skins, Gamora's outfit and Back Bling can be earned early by participating in a special Gamora Cup starting August 11th. As before, this will be a Duos tournament where players have three hours to earn as many points as they can across 10 games, and the top teams in each region will be granted the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. Anyone that scores at least 8 points will be granted the Daughter of Thanos Spray.

As noted above, the Gamora skin will officially release on August 14th at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The special Gamora Cup for a chance to earn it for free will take place on August 11th. As for Fortnite itself, the popular free-to-play video game is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

