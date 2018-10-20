‘Fortnite’ Is The Most Popular Halloween Costume Of 2018

With Fortnite being such a record-breaking game easily accessible on pretty much every platform out there, it’s understandable that so many kids would want to become their Battle Royale heroes in their favourite outfits for Halloween. It’s because of that insane amount of success and community dedication that it should be of no surprise that the online title from Epic Games is the number one Halloween costume for 2018.

According to Google, the top spot for Halloween inspiration belongs to Fortnite followed closely behind by Spider-Man, Unicorns, Dinosaurs, and Witches. With Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 having done so amazing and the films continued to dominate as well, the follow up costume choice was to be expected – though honestly at that number one spot.

With the game continuing to be the center of mainstream media, many that haven’t yet joined in on the onesie wearing fun might be wondering just what the heck the big deal is. You can read our full breakdown on why this game has pioneered such a massive track record of success right here, as well as why it’s so much more than jut a generic Battle Royale clone.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS devices.

In other Battle Royale news, did you see that this week’s challenges are now live?

Free Challenges

Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches (5)

Search an Ammo Box in different Named Locations (7)

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Land at Greasy Grove (1)

Dance on top of a Clock Tower (1)

Get a score of 3 or more at different Shooting Galleries (5)

Eliminate opponents near any of the Corrupted Areas (3)

Complete all of the ones above to unlock a secret free Battle Star, which you can find our guide for right here.

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”