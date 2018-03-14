Fortnite: How to Clear Out Tilted Towers by Yourself

Epic Games’ Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm. When they introduced their free-to-play Battle Royale Mode in the era of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, it was a solid win for the team to fill a niche that, at the time, console players didn’t have access to.

With a constant influx of new events, new gear to earn, and just an overall fun environment, there are tons of ways to enjoy the online world that Fortnite has to offer. For players that are looking to go beyond simple Battle Royale and are that extra challenge, we’ve got just the thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those familiar with the free-to-play mode, you’ll know that there is an area on the Battle Royale map called Tilted Towers. If you’re feeling super daring and want to take it on by yourself and prove you are the ultimate Victory Royale, one user has uploaded a video on how to do just that … and in the most epic way possible.

The melee goddess can bee seen gearing up in the video above. Pure accuracy, relentless assault, and strategic loadouts were key. A big part of this game, and any online shooter really, is to keep moving and know your inventory. Keep your eye on your ammo stash and loot caches around you and make sure to “treat yo self” to potions that are going to keep you alive.

Can we also just have a moment of silence for the Robot player that died by getting a full round unloaded into his … erm … his butt? Because ouch, dude.

The play was enjoyable to watch and when we saw it, it was just too good to pass up. It also pairs up perfectly with out weapons guide we put together a few days ago for players to familiarize themselves a bit better with what loadout works best for them.

Fortnite Battle Royale is completely free to play and is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also coming soon to mobile, which you check out all of those details and how to sign up right here.