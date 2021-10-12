Fortnite Admits Game Mode Was Inspired by Among Us, Wants to Work With Developers

Remember back in August when Fortnite added a new game mode, Impostors, that was essentially a shameless imitation of Among Us from developer Innersloth? Well, Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially come out and directly said that yes, the Impostors game mode was inspired by Among Us from developer Innersloth. And a little social media back-and-forth might be teasing a future collaboration of some kind.

The acknowledgement of the inspiration is both in the social copy and the actual notes about a new update, v18.20, that includes a bunch of changes for the traditional battle royale mode in it in addition to specific changes to the Impostors mode. The update quite literally says “v18.20 brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!”

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1447955219644620811

The tweet from Fortnite‘s official account was responded to by the official account for Among Us and eventually led to the Fortnite handle stating, “Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?” In general, it feels less like cheeky responses from community managers and more like a preplanned marketing campaign, which would lend credence to the idea of an actual collaboration between the two video games.

As noted above, Fortnite‘s v18.20 update is now available. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in Chapter 2 Season 8, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is currently playing Chapter 2 Season 8 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and it seems like it still will come to Xbox this year as part of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well. If you are somehow not familiar, it is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure — but there are impostors in the crew’s midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it’s too late. Think Werewolf, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

