Among Us Community Manager Disappointed in New Fortnite Mode

Earlier today, Epic Games revealed Fortnite's new Imposters mode, which seems to take heavy inspiration from Among Us. The similarity did not go unnoticed by the latter game's developer InnerSloth, most notably the team's community manager, Victoria Tran. Tran took to Twitter to air her disappointment that Epic Games didn't bother reaching out to see about offering an official collaboration. Considering the fact that Fortnite is known for offering crossover content, it makes the decision somewhat perplexing. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of fans of Among Us and Fortnite would have loved an official crossover, and it could have benefited both games.

Tran's Tweets about the new Fortnite mode can be found embedded below.

like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting? 😕 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

In the Tweets, Tran does not specifically mention Fortnite or Epic Games, but it's fairly clear what she's referencing. Tran was quick to say that she doesn't feel that game mechanics should be "gatekept," meaning that she doesn't have an issue with the mode itself. In the past, publishers like Sega have successfully trademarked game mechanics, preventing others from making similar games or modes. However, the fact that Fortnite's mode uses the exact same terminology as Among Us makes the "homage" a bit more blatant.

Among Us has become a huge success over the last year or so, but InnerSloth is still a very small indie developer, and one that's currently struggling to meet the demand for more content from players. Meanwhile, Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, and a collaboration would have put a big spotlight on Among Us. It's easy to see how disheartening this is, and how Fortnite's new mode represents a big missed opportunity.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed that Fortnite isn't offering a full Among Us collaboration? Do you think Imposters mode sounds too similar to Among Us? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!