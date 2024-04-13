Fortnite Content Is Being Uncensored in Next Update

With the next Fortnite update Epic Games is apparently preparing to remove some censorship from the free-to-play battle royale game. Fortnite is primarily a kids game. Obviously, many adults play it, but its rating and much of its marketing is targeted at children of various ages. As a result, Epic Games has to be careful about what it allows to be in the game. For example, it has been cautious about references to the devil in the game. That said, it is apparently set to reverse course on this decision.

Over on social media platform X, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker HypeX has relayed word that with the game's next update, which should release on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this coming week, will reverse the censoring of the word "devil" in the Rebellious emote.

Why the word was censored to begin with, we don't know, but it probably had something to do with potentially protecting the game's rating. We also don't know why this decision is being reversed. That said, there are already skins and songs that either depict or reference the devil, so it is quite possible the censoring of the emote, which features Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red, was a mistake. The fact it is being changed also suggests this, but doesn't confirm as much..

As you may know, the emote was added this weekend alongside the new Coachella event. It has been available via the Fortnite Item Shop since April 11. It will soon be replaced by the Sonic Surfer Emote, which features Sabrina Carpenter song Feather.

