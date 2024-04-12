Fortnite Leakers Claim Fallout Crossover Could "Happen Soon"

The Fallout series is enjoying another moment in its long history, as the new Amazon series has fans in a tizzy once again. Developer Bethesda has been quick to capitalize on the hype around the new TV series, giving players Fallout 76 for free and gearing up to drop the next-gen version of Fallout 4 later this month. However, the team might be gearing up to make an even bigger splash by bringing the franchise to Fortnite. Of course, that's only a rumor for now, but the signs are there that we might be getting a Fallout crossover in Fortnite later this month.

Fortnite x Fallout Crossover Rumor

(Photo: Bethesda)

Again, this is only a rumor. Sure, it comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter who has built up a reputation as a reputable Fortnite leaker over the last several years, but this is not a leak. Instead, you'll want to chalk this up as pure speculation and wishful thinking. However, a few things happening in the Fallout world that hint toward this happening.

The most obvious thing is the new TV show, though that's far from the only reason Shiina and other players think a new collab is coming to Fortnite. As mentioned, Fallout 4 is finally getting its big next-gen update on April 25th. Alongside that release, Bethesda is bringing the game to the Epic Games Store. Fortnite fans will, of course, know that Epic is the developer of Fortnite. Having Fallout 4 on its digital store doesn't mean a collaboration is coming, but it does make it easier to imagine.

On top of that, Shiina noted that the last time Bethesda released a game on the Epic Games Store, it got a Fortnite crossover. If fans got it with The Elder Scrolls Online, there's no reason to not expect the same to come for Fallout. Again, you'll want to wait for an official announcement from either Bethesda or Epic Games, but it would make a ton of sense for the two teams to come together and capitalize on the hype the Fallout franchise is experiencing right now.

What Else is Coming to Fortnite?

While we don't know if the Fallout collab will become real, several other properties are working with Fortnite these days. Earlier this week, the team dropped new skins for Avatar. That drop included Katara, Zuko, and Toph. There have also been rumors about an upcoming Planet of the Apes crossover. That franchise is about to have a new movie released, making a new collab an easy win for Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Fallout 4's next-gen update drops on April 25th and will come to the Epic Games Store that same day.