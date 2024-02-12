Fortnite Festival Season 2 Release Date Revealed in New Leak

A new leak has disclosed when Season 2 of Fortnite Festival will begin, and it happens to be in a little more than one week. To coincide with the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite, a new music-based game mode called Fortnite Festival hit the game. This mode brought with it a new lineup of cosmetics tied to pop artist The Weeknd, and since its release, Epic Games has continued to add new songs for players to experience with their friends. Now, Season 2 of Fortnite Festival is said to be right around the corner, and it should center around a new artist.

According to Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR on social media, Fortnite Festival Season 2 is anticipated to begin next week on Thursday, February 22. This launch date hasn't been confirmed by Epic Games just yet, but assuming that this is an accurate date, it suggests that the company will begin talking more about what's next for Fortnite Festival quite soon. As for the main artist that will be featured in Season 2, it's currently unknown. In response to this leak, though, many Fortnite fans have made it known that they'd like to see stars such as Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, or Taylor Swift land in the game next.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 is expected to launch on Thursday, February 22 👀



This means that the next artist to join Fortnite will be added in next week's update, and we might even get the first teasers of who the artist will be this week!



(Image by @FBRFeed) pic.twitter.com/t0L8FZbM0O — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 12, 2024

Outside of Fortnite Festival, the main battle royale mode of Fortnite is currently in the midst of a massive crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This collab hasn't only allowed players to purchase skins tied to Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, April O'Neil, and Splinter in the Item Shop, but an additional battle pass has been added to the game that grants users access to a number of Shredder-related skins and accessories. This TMNT event is expected to be the final major crossover in Fortnite for this current season with Chapter 5 Season 2 expected to start next month.

Are you excited to hear that Season 2 of Fortnite Festival should begin next week? And which artist are you hoping to see join Fortnite to coincide with this new wave of content? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.