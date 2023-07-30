Fortnite Players May Have Spotted a New Marvel Teaser

One of the reasons Fortnite has become so popular since first launching is that the developers at Epic have been more than willing to crossover with all kinds of gigantic media properties. Just recently players have enjoyed collabs with everything from Futurama and Transformers to the Terminator and Barbenheimer, There's even a rumor making the rounds recently claiming that Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to the game soon. In the last few days, there's been another potential teaser for a property that Fortnite has dipped into several times as fans have spotted a Marvel teaser in one specific location.

This potential teaser was spotted just after Fortnite's v25.20 update dropped. First noted by SentinelCentral on Twitter, fans have found a building near Creaky Compound with some Stark Industries files sitting on a table. Now, it's important to note that, as SentinelCentral says, these could simply be assets from a previous campaign that Epic is using just so they don't have to create something new. After all, this seems like an odd way to tease a new crossover with Marvel given how massive a media property it is.

With the #Fortnite v25.20 update, some Stark Industries files could be found near Creaky Compound.



Before anyone gets their hopes up, this could just be a reused asset. Then again, why would it reappear many years after CH2S4? 🤔



(Thanks to @OE_Zesty for letting me know) pic.twitter.com/zgPjS74h9P — FN News 🌴 (@SentinelCentral) July 26, 2023

That said, players haven't seen these files since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. It would be a bit strange for the developers to dig back into its history that far to get these assets for no real reason. While you should obviously take all of this with a hefty grain of salt, it does seem a bit odd for this to just come back without something happening in the background. The next Marvel movie on the docket is The Marvels, which follows Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan's investigation of a wormhole linked to the Kree. That movie doesn't release until November, but this could be the early stages of some crossover content related to it.

For now, this is all merely speculation. Fortunately, Fortnite fans have several other collabs to dig into. As mentioned above, Terminator and Futurama are the most recent collabs and we might see Jujutsu Kasien hitting the game sooner or later. Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms.