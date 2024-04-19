Fortnite May Add Fantastic Four in Next Marvel Season

Fortnite has built an empire around crossover content. The developers at Epic Games have thrown just about every property you can imagine into their hit battle royale, but one of the most popular collaborators is the team at Marvel. As of this writing, there are over 60 different Marvel skins available in Fortnite, including popular characters like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine. However, the Marvel universe is vast, so there are still several characters that are waiting for their turn. Earlier today, a new Fortnite leak emerged that suggests the next group to get crossover content is going to be the Fantastic Four, and the collab is coming sooner than you might expect.

Fortnite x Fantastic Four Rumor

(Photo: Epic Games)

The rumor comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. They have become one of the more reliable sources for Fortnite leaks over the last few years, so you can usually trust their information. However, it's important to note that they've said in previous posts about the Fortnite 2024 roadmap leak that they haven't been able to totally verify this leak. With that in mind, you'll want to take this rumor with a hefty grain of salt. While Shiina is trustworthy, this leak is a little sketchier than the stuff they usually run with.

That said, the leak claims that Fortnite is planning a new season themed around Marvel for later this year. This season will involve the Fantastic Four, though we don't know how heavily it will focus on the foursome. We do know that, if the leak is accurate, it will launch in August 2024. The exact start date isn't known yet, but it should hit toward the end of the summer.

What's slightly puzzling about this is that the new Fantastic Four film is due out next year. While it might make more sense for Fortnite to hold this collaboration for that film's release date, they may have plans to go back to the well. If that's the case, we would expect more Fantastic Four content during July 2025 to coincide with the film's July 25, 2025 release date. Either way, if this leak is accurate, it's going to make for an exciting month of content for Fantastic Four fans.

What Else is in the Fortnite 2024 Roadmap Leak?

Of course, the Fantastic Four content is only a small part of the leaked roadmap for Fortnite's 2024 plans. Supposedly, Epic will also be doing crossovers with Fall Guys, Metallica, and The Pirates of the Caribbean, among several other properties. LEGO Fortnite will also be getting a huge influx of Star Wars content next month, while artists like Billie Eilish, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg will feature in Fortnite Festival.

Again, you'll want to take all of that with a huge dose of skepticism until Epic makes an official announcement, but it does seem like the leak is getting more likely as players uncover new information. Hopefully, we'll learn something more concrete in the next few days.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.