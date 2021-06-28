Fortnite Reveals New Loki Skin

✖

UPDATE: Immediately following the publication of this article, Epic Games officially revealed the Loki skin for the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack. The new pack is set to release on June 30th at around 8PM ET/5PM PT. It includes the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. The original post as published continues below.

Fortnite developer Epic Games previously teased that the upcoming Fortnite Crew Pack for July 2021 would include a special Loki skin, and a new leak today has revealed the first look at the God of Mischief in all his glory. While the leak has occurred first and seems accurate, the official reveal has yet to happen. If the Fortnite Crew announcements of previous months is any indication, however, there won't be long to wait and the Loki skin's official reveal could even just be later today.

Fortnite Crew, if you are somehow not already familiar, is the monthly subscription service that Epic Games offers that was first revealed back in November of last year. The Fortnite Crew subscription costs $11.99 per month, and subscribers receive a monthly pack of goodies which includes a monthly skin as well as special Back Bling and Pickaxe with the same theme. Additionally, Fortnite Crew grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to the current Battle Pass. If you play a ton of Fortnite and are interested in the various skins on offer, it's not a terrible deal.

At this point, it is unclear what other items might be in the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack. You can check out the leak of the new Loki skin for yourself below:

The new Loki skin and whatever other related gear -- one assumes that the staff will make an appearance of some kind -- are expected to arrive as part of the new Fortnite Crew Pack at the end of the month. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 7 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

