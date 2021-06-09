Fortnite Leaker Provides New Update on Nintendo Samus Aran Skin

✖

For the last few months, rumors have persisted that Nintendo's own Samus Aran will be added to Fortnite. Despite some big hints that the Metroid star will make an appearance in the game, Fortnite leaker @ShinraBR claims that the deal between Nintendo and Epic Games fell through. The news will likely come as a disappointment for some Nintendo fans that hoped the company would see a representative in the game, just as PlayStation and Xbox had with Kratos and Master Chief, respectively. As with any leak, readers are reminded to take all of this with a grain of salt, however.

The original Tweet from @ShinraBR can be found embedded below.

Sources tell me that a Metroid (Samus Aran) collaboration will not happen next season. Apparently, Epic wasn't able to obtain the rights to put her in the game. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 7, 2021

Rumors about Samus' appearance in Fortnite kicked into high gear when an image of the character appeared in an internal document from Epic Games. That document was made public during the Epic Games v Apple trial, and featured a number of other possible skins that might make it into the game. Last month, the mystery deepened with the release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 comic. That issue seemed to feature Samus' silhouette alongside Ryu and Chun-Li, two other video game characters that have recently joined Fortnite.

Given both of these clues, it seemed like a sure thing that Samus would be coming to Fortnite. The game also would have been a great way to build hype for Metroid Prime 4 on Nintendo Switch. That said, Nintendo is notoriously protective of its IPs, and the company may have gotten cold feet over one of its characters appearing on non-Nintendo platforms, as Kratos and Master Chief both did. It's impossible to say for certain, but until Epic Games and Nintendo announce otherwise, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

