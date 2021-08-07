Fortnite Leaks Hint at Among Us Crossover

✖

Fortnite may finally be getting a crossover with Among Us at some point in the future, a collaboration which feels like one that should’ve happened long ago considering the popularity of both games. Words and phrases datamined from the game’s files appear to be direct references to Among Us with mentions of different things pertaining to the game, but it’s unclear at this time exactly what Epic Games might have planned.

Fortnite leaker and dataminer HYPEX shared the information below on Twitter this week to show off what’s thought to be references to an Among Us collaboration. There’s apparently something in the files called “Mole,” and within that are phrases like “Tasks” and more things that Among Us players should be pretty familiar with by now. However, parts of the file’s contents like the phrase “The Loop” are more geared towards Fortnite itself and less so towards the party game.

UPCOMING Fortnite X Among Us COLLAB! There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter) and it has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

This could ALSO be referring to the IO's Office since there's "Visitor CSI" & "The Loop" in there, we'll have to wait and see but right now there's no way that those keywords are not referring to Among Us.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

This certainly looks like a crossover at first glance, but how it would be implemented is still the question if that’s the case. Among Us Crewmates and Imposters don’t exactly fit the shape of the Fortnite characters, but Fortnite’s gotten crossovers with much less probable properties before to the point that an Among Us collab feels overdue, so it’ll work out somehow if that’s the plan.

One could also make the argument that the game is planning for an Among Us mode instead since other games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have implemented similar modes inspired by Among Us. However, Fortnite kind of already did that in the past when it added a limited-time mode called “The Spy Within” where players had to determine who the spies are on the opposing team.

When this potential crossover will come to fruition is also a question worth asking, but expect it to be a while longer since Fortnite will essentially be on cooldown in the near future from having its big Ariana Grande concert.