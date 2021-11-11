Fortnite: Naruto Skins and Cosmetics Leak Ahead of Official Reveal

After months of leaks and rumors, Fortnite finally officially confirmed yesterday that it will have its very own Naruto franchise crossover next week starting November 16th. Nothing of significance was revealed beyond an image of the Fortnite logo alongside that of Naruto Shippuden however, so there’s still no official look at the skins or cosmetics set to be added. That said, a new leak seems to indicate that a number of skins — including Naruto himself — will be revealed shortly.

The leak comes by way of a photo of what appears to be leaked pages from a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The pages seemingly are part of an issue set to release in the coming days, and while they don’t include anything that looks directly like a skin normally does in Fortnite, the characters included are iconic Team 7 members Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi as they appear in Naruto Shippuden. You can check it out for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak also seems to once again indicate that there will be a kunai weapon added to the game, something that dataminers had previously discovered. The other cosmetics are taken straight out of the Naruto franchise as well, and if history of Fortnite crossovers is any indication, they will be part of a cosmetics pack featuring one or more of the character skins. The beefy crossover is no surprise considering the continued love of the franchise, and Fortnite even previously added a “Naruto run” emote.

As noted above, the official crossover content should be revealed soon given that the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is set for November 16th. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in Chapter 2 Season 8 save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in Chapter 2 Season 8 save for the iOS version.