Fortnite Finally Confirms Naruto Crossover

One of Fortnite‘s most long-awaited collaborations is finally coming to light. On Wednesday, the popular Epic Games battlle royale shared a graphic with the Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden logos, with the text “Believe it!” and the date November 16, 2021. While there’s no telling what the extent of the crossover would be, this comes after months of speculation and rumors surrounding Naruto elements entering the game. The first hints that the anime icon could be entering the game were revealed in May, as part of presentation documents made public during the Apple and Epic Games lawsuit.

Subsequent leaks and datamines had indicated that Naruto was on his way to the game, both in the form of datamines that included code names or overt references to the anime’s lore. The game previously included an emote mimicking the infamous “Naruto run” in 2019.

Given the popularity of Naruto, it’s not surprising that cosmetic items inspired by the franchise could make their way into Fortnite. Since its debut in 1999, Naruto has become one of the best-selling manga series of all-time. The worldwide appeal of Naruto makes it the perfect candidate for a Fortnite crossover, and it seems like a lot of fans of the series might be interested in checking out the skin when it releases.

Naruto would be the latest in an ever-growing array of franchises added to Fortnite, including (recently) Dune, DC Comics, Resident Evil, Ghostbusters, and reimagined versions of the Universal Monsters.

