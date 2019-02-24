New ‘Fortnite’ Vehicle in the Works

Epic Games is working on a new Fortnite vehicle that’ll allow just one player to ride in it, the developer confirmed.

News of the new vehicle came from an AMA Epic Games held on the most active Fortnite subreddit where members from the game’s team answered players’ questions about Season 8 and other topics. Among those questions was an inquiry about whether the Driftboard would be sticking around much longer or not since it’s currently listed as a limited-time item, though players seem to be enjoying it quite a bit. Epic Games answered the question while also revealed that a new single-player vehicle is in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re working on a new single-occupancy vehicle and aren’t quite sure how they’ll play together,” Epic Games said. “The Driftboard’s reception has been really positive though, so we’re actively discussing how long it should stick around.”

No details were shared on what the vehicle might be, but it’ll have to be something unique to set it apart from the other options in Fortnite. With Quadcrashers, Shopping Carts, and for a limited time Driftboards and Stormwings in the game, players already have several options to choose from to get around the map that’ll support either just themselves or the rest of the team.

The Driftboard was added to Fortnite just recently after being delayed for some time, and with it came some new game modes, one of which is entirely focused on the Driftboard. Driftin’ is the Limited Time Mode which was temporarily disabled but has now been brought back with some changes Epic Games put in place to create a better LTM.

Though a timeframe for the new vehicle’s release wasn’t given, it’s expected it’ll be out some time in Season 8 if it’s being talked about now. If that’s the case, it’ll be taking the spot of another vehicle in Fortnite to keep the number of available options the same as it is now, assuming Epic Games doesn’t remove or add any extra vehicles. Within the same Reddit AMA, Epic Games responded to questions about the controversial Stormwing planes in Fortnite and said it had plans to vault the vehicle when Season 8 begins.

Fortnite’s next season is scheduled to begin this week, so look for the new vehicle and the removal of the planes at some point in Season 8.