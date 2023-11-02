Fortnite OG Map and More Leak Ahead of New Season

Fortnite Chapter 1 is making its grand return this Friday. At least, the map is coming back as part of Fortnite Season OG, which is taking the place of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. As most things do in Fortnite, all manner of content has already leaked ahead of developer Epic Game's grand reveal. While we'll get an official look at what's coming in the upcoming Season OG Gameplay trailer that drops on November 3, the leakers already have most of the more important information available. That includes everything from what the map will look like to everything coming in the battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG Leaks

| SPOILERS – EXCLUSIVE |



Here is an early look at the Chapter 4, Season 5 map.



This image was taken in-game, using v27.00. pic.twitter.com/KatMXCuMC7 — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

The Season OG leaks have been flowing fast and furious since yesterday, with leaker StreamFNBR posting the bulk of them to Twitter. One of the most prominent leaks doing the rounds is the map. Of course, it'll look very familiar to veteran players. This version of the Chapter 1 map comes from around Season 5 when Epic added an icy biome. It's important to remember that the rumor for Season OG is that the map will be changing often during the season with tons of little changes.

The leaks have also revealed the season pass for Season OG. Fortnite fans should remember that this pass will only feature 50 levels because it's going to be a shorter season compared to what they're used to. Keeping with that theme of bringing back old seasons, the battle pass is filled with character skins that mash-up fan-favorite skins from Fortnite's long history. That includes things like Peely the banana man being thrown together with Lil' Whip to create Lil' Split. You can actually see that skin already in the official Fortnite marketing, but it's one of many skins that have leaked today.

Of course, with the map going back to seasons past, players should expect it to feature all kinds of old weapons and items. We've already seen the shopping trolley, golf kart, hoverboard, and pump shotgun pop up, and those will likely be joined by several others moving forward.

On top of all that, past leaks claimed that Fortnite fans will be re-doing a version of the black hole event to end the season, which is where the constant changes come in. If nothing else, it'll be a fun way to dig into Fortnite's history and remember all of the great changes the team has introduced over the years.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Chapter 4 Season OG launches on November 3. The Gameplay Trailer goes live that same day at 2 AM CT, and players will probably need to wait through some downtime before the new map is available later Friday.