Fortnite Leaks Reveal Original Chapter 1 Map is Returning Next Season

Today, Fortnite revealed several new skins for its Fortnitemares Halloween event. This year's crop of new characters is Halloween's Michael Myers, Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Alan Wake. The skins aren't out yet but will be released over the next few weeks. Of course, Fortnite leakers aren't going to stop looking for new content just because the Halloween event has been officially announced. Earlier today, new leaks started to pop up that claim Chapter 4 Season 5 will bring back the original map from Chapter 1.

The news comes from reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on Twitter. They've confirmed this information with a few other leakers, most notably Hypex and FBCsections. As always, you'll want to take any leak with a healthy dose of skepticism, but it's pretty rare that this trio gets much wrong in the Fortnite space.

LEAK: The Chapter 1 map is RETURNING in Chapter 4 – Season 5 🔥



The season will have OLD models & guns. It will be insanely fast-paced and has constant map changes until the end of November.



I can confirm this information together with @HYPEX & @FBRsections. pic.twitter.com/7Q3PNqylKG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2023

Details about exactly how Fortnite is going to back the original map are scant for now. Shiina's first tweet said that the map will "have OLD models & guns." The map is said to "be insanely fast-paced and [have] constant map changes until the end of November." A follow-up tweet claims "The time machine will lose control and rift will teleport out map to the Chapter 1 map." From there, we don't know much else.

There is some speculation about the map being something of a mish-mash between different seasons as the time machine works itself out. That certainly would make sense if it's the direction Epic wants to go, and it would line up with many of the fan theories that have been popping up online over the last few months. That said, this second part of the leak doesn't seem as solid as the initial tweet, so it's definitely worth taking an extra large grain of salt for this one, even if it does appear likely.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Release Date

Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter 4 Season 4, which doesn't have an officially confirmed end date. That said, you can look at the Battle Pass page and see that it's set to wrap up on November 2 at 2 AM ET. With that in mind, we can reasonably assume that Season 5 will drop soon after that. Of course, there will likely be some downtime between the end of Season 4 and the start of Season 5, so you shouldn't expect the new season to kick off until November 3 or so. Epic Games will likely make an official announcement in the next few weeks to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Fortnitemares runs through November 3, and all of the new skins should start dropping over the next few weeks.