Fortnite Chapter 1 Officially Returning Soon

Fortnite is officially bringing back Chapter 1, and it's happening very soon. Epic Games confirmed the return of the original version of Fortnite long-time players should remember fondly following countless rumors and leaks about what would be included in this rerun of the earliest days of the game. What's unclear right now, however, is just how much of the game will be reverted to its Chapter 1 form seeing how plenty of welcome improvements have been made between now and the very first seasons, but we'll find out what the plan is soon seeing how the return of Chapter 1 is scheduled to take place starting on November 3rd.

Epic Games confirmed players' suspicions this week in a single tweet that showed the original Battle Bus floating, ready to drop players off. The original Fortnite experience is one that players often look back on with a sense of nostalgia as players talk about which seasons were the best ones, so if the leaks and datamines hold up and this new season ends up being something like what players think it will, they'll soon be able to see if the older seasons really were as good as they remembered.

Fortnite Chapter 1 Returns

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1....see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023

We're in Chapter 4 of Fortnite's seasonal structure right now to give an idea of how far out the game is from Chapter 1 where it all began. Back then, there weren't even Chapters -- only seasons governed what happened in the game, and things changed at a slower pace with nowhere near as many crossovers in the game.

Those crossovers and other advancements like the speed at which things can change will obviously stick around in whatever happens next, but Epic Games' tweet about the next season's plans has got players wondering what the upcoming "rewind" will look like.

That word, "rewind," has been one that's shown up in the teaser Fortnite insiders shared over the past week or so ahead of this announcement. Streamers and influencers have been posting some of these teases, too, some of them ones that were officially orchestrated by Epic Games itself to hint as some of the old points of interest in the original Fortnite map that'll be returning for the rewound season.

Some have even gone so far as to offer looks at what'll supposedly be the ground loot pool for the next season, though it's unclear if the damage balance and other stats will mirror the weapons' Chapter 1 versions or if they'll be modernized with more reasonable buffs and nerfs.

As for the map, it's supposedly going to look like the original Fortnite experience with "constant map changes" taking place throughout November, so perhaps it'll be like a speedrun through the earliest days of Fortnite. There is the question of whether or not Epic Games will continue walking players down memory lane after this next season by showcasing other Chapters from the game, but it's likely this is just a one-off gimmick for the next season of Chapter 4.