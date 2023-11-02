Fortnite OG Start Time, Map, Weapons, and More for Next Season

Fortnite OG is the upcoming season for developer Epic Games' ever-popular battle royale. This season, Epic is doing something a bit different though, as it's digging back into its archives and bringing back the Chapter 1 map alongside returning weapons, items, and even some mash-ups of classic character skins. It's also been rumored that the map will be updated much more frequently than usual, giving Fortnite OG's map the feeling of a place in flux, constantly shifting through the game's history. Below, you'll find a breakdown of exactly when the season launches, as well as a look at everything else that's in store.

When Does Fortnite OG's Season Start?

Epic Games has announced that the season will officially start at 2:00 AM CT on November 3. However, veteran fans will know that Fortnite's seasons don't actually go live as soon as they're available. That's the time the game enters maintenance mode for two or three hours. Plus, you'll need to download the 27.00 patch before you can start the season. That means the best-case scenario is that the Fortnite OG update will be available sometime in the early morning in the United States.

It's also worth noting that this season is going to be shorter than the previous seasons in Chapter 4. In fact, current rumors claim Fortnite OG will end on December 3, meaning the season will only last a month. The mini-season will then transition players to Chapter 5 via some type of black hole event paying homage to Fortnite's past.

Fortnite OG Map Changes

As mentioned, the map during the OG Season comes from Chapter 1, but leakers expect it to change quite a bit throughout the season. Supposedly, there's going to be a time machine involved that starts to switch up the map with different areas from the game's past, meaning one portion of the map might come from Chapter 1, while another is from Chapter 2. It hasn't been strictly confirmed if that's the case by Epic yet, but several leakers have agreed that's the general theme of the season.

Either way, veteran players will be intimately familiar with the map at launch, giving them a nice dose of nostalgia to wind down Chapter 4. Of course, the map isn't the only thing that's returning from old seasons.

Fortnite OG Returning Weapons and Items

PUMP SHOTGUN STATS – 200 HEADSHOT ‼️ #FortniteOG



- DAMAGE (Common to Legendary): 84, 92, 100, 108, 116

- HEADSHOT (Common to Legendary): 147, 161, 175, 189, 203 pic.twitter.com/2rcHdDsrXO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 2, 2023

Alongside the return of the old map, Fortnite fans will be happy to see some of their favorite weapons and items making a return. This includes the powerful Pump Shotgun, as well as other popular guns like the Hunting Rifle, Bolt Heavy Sniper, and Guided Missile. Just like the map, it's expected that the gun pool will change several times throughout the season to keep pace.

Fortnite OG Remix Character Skins

More Chapter 1 Remix Skins!! 🔥 #FortniteOG



(Thanks to @GranbeFN for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CPrVDCHUNP — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 2, 2023

The last big thing that's been revealed for Fortnite OG is that players will be able to earn and purchase character skins that mash-up fan-favorite skins from the past. You can see some examples of this in the key art for the season, including the Lil' Split skin that mashes Peely the banana man with Lil' Whip. There are going to be several of these to pick up on the battle pass, making for yet another fun way to relive the game's history.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season OG drops on November 3 at 2:00 AM CT.