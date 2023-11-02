Fortnite OG: What Classic Weapons Will Return?

On November 3, Epic Games is taking players back to Chapter 1 with Fortnite OG. The new season takes the place of Chapter 4 Season 5, bringing back the old map, as well as several old weapons and items. While the season hasn't launched just yet, players have already dug through the pre-release footage and images to tease out many of the weapons players have to look forward to during Fortnite OG. Plus, since we already know everything that came out in seasons past, we can make some educated guesses about what other weapons might be returning.

Which Classic Weapons Are Coming Back to Fortnite OG?

Epic Games hasn't revealed the official season trailer, but it has dropped a teaser trailer and several pieces of key art. From this, FortniteNews was able to pick out several returning weapons for Fortnite OG. So far, we know about nine old weapons coming back to the battle royale tomorrow. Here's a list of them:

Classic Assault Rifle (and Scar)

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Light Machine Gun

Quad Launcher

Hand Cannon

Heavy Assault Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Rocket Launcher

On top of that, we also know about four items that are returning for Fortnite OG. The season's key art revealed that Chug Splash and the Mounted Turret are back, while the Twitter page for Fortnite Competitive teased that the Spike Trap and Jetpack are coming back. The key art also revealed that the All Terrain Kart, Baller, X-4 Stormwing, Shopping Cart, and Driftboard will take the place of cars and trucks at the start of the OG Season.

We might see some of these guns in OG Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/PiijZLLT7t — Mikse24 (@mikse24) October 31, 2023

It's worth noting that the rumored gimmick for Fortnite OG is that the map will update continuously throughout the season, which means we'll likely get several more weapons and items come to the season as it progresses. You can see some of the potential options in the above tweet, where one player has collected many of the potential options. It seems unlikely that all of them will come to Fortnite OG, but only Epic knows for sure at this point. Regardless, it's going to be an exciting time for Fortnite fans. In between all of the returning weapons and items, the ever-changing map, and all of the mashed-up character skins, players will have a ton to do during the upcoming season.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The OG Season drops on November 3, though be prepared to wait through some downtime after Chapter 4 Season 4 ends.