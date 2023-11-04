Fortnite Leak Reveals New Stranger Things Collab

A new leak has shown off an early glimpse of an upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and the Netflix TV series Stranger Things. Back in 2019, an initial crossover between Fortnite and Stranger Things took place which saw character skins for Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon coming to the battle royale shooter. Now, another clash between the two brands seems poised to happen again, although when is not yet known.

Shown off on social media, a few clips of this new Fortnite x Stranger Things crossover have started to emerge. Notably, this new collab will bring Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven, as the game's latest character skin. Eleven will be added to Fortnite with three different skins in total. One will resemble her appearance in Season 3, while the other two will be variants of her short-haired look in the Hawkins lab. Additionally, Eleven will have a unique emote and piece of Back Bling to equip as well.

Although Eleven will be the only skin from Stranger Things coming to Fortnite, leaker iFireMonkey has also outlined everything else that should be joining the game. This full crossover will see two different pickaxes coming to the Item Shop with one being for Steve Harrigton's bat, while the other will resemble Eddie Munson's spear. As for the aforementioned Back Bling, one will be a diorama of Hopper's cabin with the other being a waffle.

Currently, Fortnite is in the midst of a massive resurgence thanks to "Fortnite OG," which has seen the game's original map and weapons returning for a limited time. In total, Fortnite OG is expected to be around for the next month and will continue to receive new updates over that time. If this Stranger Things collab comes to fruition while Fortnite OG is live, then we'll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.com.

