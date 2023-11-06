Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look at Chapter 5 Map

Fortnite developer Epic Games might be right in the thick of its OG Season, dipping into player nostalgia to produce a season that's constantly changing over four weeks, but that doesn't mean it isn't actively getting ready for what's coming next. Chapter 5 launches next month and recent leaks claim to have a first look at the new map Fortnite players will be diving into then. While the map is seemingly still a work in progress, it at least gives fans a good idea of what to expect when Fortnite Chapter 5 kicks off.

As with any leak, you'll want to take this one with a big grain of salt. The leak comes courtesy of ShiinaBR on Twitter, who got their information from ImPeQu and GMatrixGames. Shiina is generally a reputable source of leaks for Fortnite, so the image is probably legit if they're sharing them. That said, they do stress that this is a work-in-progress version of the map. With at least a month still to go before the map goes live, we may see changes from what's been leaked today.

Some fans in the comments are pointing out that the map is relatively similar to the Chapter 2 map. It's not a one-to-one recreation, but it does seem very similar. And it would make some sense that Epic is going back to the well following the OG Season that's rehashing maps from Chapter 1. We'll likely see quite a few differences between the Chapter 2 and Chapter 5 maps, but if the OG Season ends in a similar way to Chapter 1, going back to something resembling Chapter 2's map could be a fun way for the Fortnite devs to continue to build on that story. Either way, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see exactly what's coming.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5 Launch?

Fortunately, we already know the official end date of the OG Season. The current season wraps up on December 2 at 10 PM ET. Most likely, that means fans will be hopping into Chapter 5 the next day. Generally, there's a bit of downtime between each season ending and the next one starting, so don't expect to jump into Chapter 5 immediately.

That fans should expect to get into Fortnite Chapter 5 as soon as December 3. At this point, we don't know too much about what to expect about the next season, but there is a rumored Lego crossover that will supposedly drop at some point in early 2024. That could mean it's a mid-season addition to Chapter 5 Season 1, or Epic might hold it off for the second season of the next chapter. Either way, it's supposedly bringing its own game mode that uses random world generation to constantly switch things up.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.