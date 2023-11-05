Fortnite's Upcoming Lego Leak Claims New Mode Is Coming

Rumors have been swirling for months about an upcoming Fortnite crossover with Lego. Many of these first assumed that Lego would be coming during Chapter 4 Season 5, but with Season OG kicking off last week, we know that's not the case. Instead, some leaks have said it might be part of whatever is next because Lego has a few Fortnite sets that are seemingly launching in early 2024. While the extra release date for the Fortnite x Lego collab is still not confirmed, we did recently learn some juicy info about what might be included in the crossover thanks to a new leak.

This leak comes courtesy of ShiinaBR and Krowe_moh on Twitter. They claim that the crossover will include some kind of "random terrain generation system when creating a new world." It's hard to say exactly what that means, but Shiina compared it to random world seeds in Minecraft. Effectively, each time you drop into a world during the Lego collaboration, it'll be a little different. As with any leak, you'll want to take that with a massive grain of salt, but Shiina does have a solid track record, making this a little more trustworthy.

Shiina also says the crossover "has an overworld, guided building, combat levels, and MUCH more." In the comments of that post, someone asked if this is "a completely different kind of mode from [battle royale]?" and Shiina responded, "To my knowledge, yes." Again, there are not a ton of specifics here, but it does sound like Fortnite is going all-out with this crossover and plans to introduce several things that are brand-new to the game when the OG Season ends.

Fortnite OG Season End Date

Fortnite OG Season ends on December 2 at 10 PM ET. This season's map will be going through all kinds of changes over the course of the month it's available. By the end of the season, players will be back in Season 9 and X from Chapter 1 to give a nice nostalgia hit. Plus, players will be getting new skins themed around classic skins each week to celebrate the game's history, including this week's options: Spectra Knight, Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Omegarok. It'll definitely be worth checking back to see what the team drops next.

It's also good to know that you won't be alone when you do drop in. Today, the team announced that Fortnite's player count blew past 44 million, making it "the biggest day" in the game's long history. That's a stunning achievement for a game that has been out and popular for so long.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Lego crossover doesn't have a firm release date, but it's expected that we'll see it early in 2024.