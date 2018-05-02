Fortnite: Omega and Carbide Skins Fully Upgraded First Look

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live and it’s been chaotically good since the start. Not only were there no server issues like many were fearful of, but players received a whole lot of “new” in the game to freshen up the experience. New areas, new skins, new questlines for Save the World – it’s been a great time so far. Some of the aspects of the gameplay that many love are the new skins that add personality. Upgrading those skins show dedication, and now we have a look at what two of the new outfits look like fully upgraded.

Thanks to Twitter user TwoEpicBuddies, we’ve got a datamined look at what the Omega and Carbide looks have to offer once fully upgraded. Not going to lie, getting major “dark Genji” vibes, but otherwise we’re feeling it! You can see how the look evolves in the short clip at the top of the article.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty interesting to see the progression, though it’s not really imperative to gameplay itself. The skins themselves are just a neat way to show off personal style or completed quests – a badge of honor, if you will.

There were a ton of new cosmetic items and emotes leaked just yesterday, though some of them were recently confirmed for Battle Pass owners. You can see all of them for yourself right here, including my favourite: the Raver twins.

As for what’s new in the game, you can see the full (and they are huge) patch notes right here, with a highlight below:

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!