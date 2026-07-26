EA Makes $70 Game $3.49 for Limited Time

Electronic Arts, aka EA, has made a game that at full price costs $70, and made it available for $3.49. This is the result of a massive 95% discount. Of course, this deal isn’t for the latest and greatest EA games — one of which was June’s best-selling game — because these games are not available for $3.49. They aren’t available for anything remotely close to this price. To this end, the EA game in question hails from 2019.

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The new deal comes the way of the Xbox Store, and it’s for an Xbox One game, but this game is playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. And this game is Need for Speed Heat. Now, this isn’t the latest Need for Speed game. This would be 2022’s Need for Speed Unbound, which makes this deal sound completely irrelevant, but Need for Speed Heat actually has more concurrent players thanks to it being the superior game of the two, and much more of a traditional Need for Speed game. As for the deal, it is available until July 30.

The Best Game in the Series Since 2013

Not only is Need for Speed Heat better than its successor, but also two of its most recent predecessors. It’s much better than 2017’s Need for Speed Payback, and better than 2015’s Need for Speed as well. To find a better game in the series, you need to go back to the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation and play 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals. To this end, if you are going to play a modern Need for Speed game in 2026, it’s going to be Need for Speed Heat, which is why it’s still very relevant seven years after its release.

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Meanwhile, this deal is specifically for the Deluxe Edition, which comes with extra goodies like additional vehicles and exclusive wraps. Those who don’t care about any of these additional items can score the base game, which is also on deep discount, for $2.99. Of course, for $0.50 more, though, you might as well get the Deluxe Edition.

Not only is Need for Speed essentially the main game in the series right now, but this isn’t going to change anytime soon, with the series currently on ice. To this end, now is actually a good time to check it out because its player base is only going to get smaller, and who knows how long its licensing is for and how long EA will keep its servers live.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.