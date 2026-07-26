3 New Nintendo Switch 2 Games Reportedly Leaked Early

Not one, not two, but three Nintendo Switch 2 games have reportedly been leaked early, ahead of their reveals. The new leak comes the way of Nash Weedle, a fairly well-known source in the world of Nintendo and a source that has proven reliable on numerous occasions. That said, he doesn’t have a bulletproof track record, so take everything below with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing below official, but it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

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Right now, any given week, the Nintendo Switch 2 library is pretty sparse. Simply put, it could use more games. To this end, this new report from Nash Weedle — which alleges that French studio Slocap has two ports and one new game in the works for the Nintendo console — would be great news if true.

Rematch

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One of these three leaked Nintendo Switch games is Rematch. Rematch is the latest and most popular game from Slocap. It was released last June via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Notably, it never came to Nintendo Switch, and it appears that may have been deliberate because Slocap was targeting the Switch 2 instead. Unfortunately, there are no additional details from Nash Weedle on this potential port.

Rematch is an arcadey soccer/football game where, rather than control a whole team, players control one player from a third-person perspective. Upon release, it earned a 75 on Metacritic, which isn’t the greatest score, but it sold very well. Meanwhile, it won Sports Game of the Year at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards and a nomination for Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards last year.

Sifu + New Game

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Before Rematch, Slocap released Sifu in 2022, its best-received game to date. And it’s a much different game than Rematch. It’s a beat ’em up martial arts game with an interesting aging mechanic that impressed critics and consumers alike, as evidenced by its 81 on Metacritic and its own appreciable number of copies sold. Unlike Rematch, it is already on Nintendo Switch, so if it does come to Switch 2, those who own it on Switch will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version. This isn’t an assumption. This is what Nash Weedle claims. However, unlike two other new Switch 2 games, which are free for some owners of the console, it won’t be a free upgrade, but a paid upgrade.

According to Nash Weedle, the plan was for this port to originally release in 2026, but it has been pushed to 2027. Meanwhile, a physical release for it on Switch 2 is also apparently being mulled over.

Lastly, Nash Weedle mentions the studio’s next game, which is described as being in the early stages of development, but Switch 2 is apparently one of the platforms being targeted.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join all the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.