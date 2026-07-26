GTA Games as Cheap as $5 Ahead of GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto games are as cheap as $5 ahead of GTA 6, courtesy of new discounts from Rockstar Games. The discounts are specifically for GTA 5, GTA 4, GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. In other words, all the modern Grand Theft Auto games. And some of these have never been available for cheaper, at least digitally. As for the deals, they come the way of Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately for Nintendo fans, there is nothing on the Nintendo eShop.

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The best deal is for Grand Theft Auto IV. On the Xbox Store, it is available for $6.99, thanks to a 65% discount. It has never been cheaper on the Xbox Store. This deal is available until July 30. Bolstering this, its DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony, is half off until July 30 as well. This means it is available for $4.99, the cheapest it has ever been on the Xbox Store. And the same applies to The Lost and Damned DLC.

More GTA Deals

In addition to this, Grand Theft Auto fans can prepare for GTA 6 with GTA 5, and save money in the process. To this end, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is 50% off on Steam, which means available for $14.99. This is the cheapest it has ever been. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode is $9.99 on the Xbox Store, thanks to its own 50% discount. This is also the cheapest it has ever been. The former is available until July 28, while the latter is live until July 30.

Lastly, there are some deals for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store. For those who do not know, these are the recent remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Right now, this collection is 67%, the biggest discount the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store have ever provided for the trio of games. This deal — live until July 30 — is for both PS4 and PS5 versions, and both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions.

Of course, GTA 6 is going to be a standalone experience. It will not be connected to any of the previous games. However, if this is going to be your first game in the series, it is worth at least familiarizing yourself with the games that came before it, which happen to be some of the best games of all time. Meanwhile, they will serve as a great distraction while we all wait for GTA 6 trailer #3; though, the new trailer may actually finally be imminent.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.