Fortnite Players React to Playground Getting Disabled

Fortnite’s Playground mode was added today and taken away just as quickly, and that’s left a lot of players frustrated at missing out while longing for its return.

Added in the wee hours of the morning when all Fortnite patches are released, the Playground Limited Time Mode became available for players who were up in time to play it. For those who were, you were able to catch a couple of games while building like crazy for an hour to create some of the best structures that you could. Many more weren’t able to hop on before it was gone though, and now that Epic Games has confirmed that it’s going to stay gone for the rest of the night, it looks like it’ll be at least another day before everyone can return to the Playground.

Players didn’t take the removal of the mode well with so many looking forward to its long-awaited release, and they’re not being shy about voicing their thoughts.

Fortnite Players Weren’t Fast Enough

When you just wanna play some Fortnite playground but you were only allowed to play 3 matches even though you got up at 4 am to play it and now you have to wait a day before you can play it — Memerino (@MILKJUGG2) June 28, 2018

When fortnite said Playground was a “limited time mode” they meant only 20 mins.. did you guys enjoy it? ? — Zeus (@Zeus_of_SnD) June 27, 2018

People waking up at a normal time to play playground mode: …..



Fortnite team: “you gotta be quicker than that” — greg (@greg81803207) June 28, 2018

In some of the more gentler replies to the situation, players couldn’t help but poke fun at the brief duration that the Playground LTM was available. Epic Games announced that it was enabled early in the morning at the same time that patches are always deployed, but not even two hours later, it was disabled. If you didn’t get in any Playground time during that short window, you’ll just have to be quicker next time.

Never Even Had a Chance

I come home hyper af to playground not in Fortnite AND NOW I HAVE TO WAIT A ANOTHER DAY — WaVeS_Tre (@treveon63072532) June 28, 2018

I didnt get to play it once lol#FortnitePlayground — Female (@Female63500787) June 28, 2018

I work 6 days a week, Wednesday being my only day off. So i got pretty excited when I heard playground was coming out on my day off from work. But you let me down again fortnite. — Tricky (@Tricky38922372) June 28, 2018

Right when i logged into fortnite this morning the Playground LTM got disabled didn’t even get to try it lol — Joel Oliva ☀️? (@JoelOliva16) June 28, 2018

In the same vein as joking about how brief it was, more than a few Fortnite players said that they never even had a chance to try out the mode. With how short of a time it was enabled and considering how early it was, it’s not hard to believe that many people either woke up or came back from work only to be met with a stunning lack of Playground in their Fortnite games.

Quitting Fortnite? Not Likely

like if you’re uninstalling fortnite if epic doesn’t activate playground tonight — Aaron B (@aaronbotteril) June 28, 2018

Im not playing fortnite till Playground LTM is released — ??????? 헤이든 (@Heideun_) June 28, 2018

like if you feel like quitting fortnite if playground doesn’t comeback — uhhrupzy (@Rvpzy) June 27, 2018

Whether a ploy to get some quick-and-easy Twitter interactions or a promise that they actually plan on fulfilling, some players even went as far as suggesting that they’d stop playing Fortnite if the Playground mode doesn’t come back in a reasonable time. It’s definitely not coming back tonight, so who knows if these players will actually follow through with the plan, but we imagine they’ll be right there with everyone else on the Playground whenever it’s enabled once again.

Asking for More Time

Are we gonna have extra days to play this mode @FortniteGame #FortnitePlayground — Richard Perez (@http_yourmaster) June 28, 2018

RETWEET THIS IF FORTNITE SHOULD KEEP PLAYGROUND PERMANENT LOOL — bhoponme (@Icey_Bhop) June 28, 2018

fortnite is taking a lot of time of fixing the new playground ltm after all these hours of waiting it better be a permanent mode or else — zaidkk (@zaidk97110606) June 28, 2018

Regardless of when Playground comes back, there’s still one thing that holds true according to Epic Games’ previous statements: It’s a Limited Time Mode. This means that while there will be a time when it’s reenabled, there’s also a time that it’ll be taken away again.

Players asking to make the mode permanent is nothing new, but there are some who pose the valid question of whether or not it’ll be extended in light of the delays. Epic Games hasn’t commented on such an extension yet, but it’ll likely be addressed at a later date.

In Defense of Epic Games

I get fortnite your doing work I like how you are trying your best I ain’t mad it’s just I been waiting since 7am and it’s still down but I get it coding is hard and you guys to understand fortnite is a big game and if release it now it’s gonna be horrible at least we still have — Uninvolved (@angelrexereal) June 28, 2018

EVERY BODY JUST LISTEN , I BET ITS VERY HARD FOR EPIC GAMES TO WORK ON THIS AND THE PRESSURE FROM ALL OF THE impatient people is not helping. I am as mad as every body else but even tho the mode not being here is making me sad, I’m still waiting, (patience is a virtue) — Tianna (@Tianna71179819) June 28, 2018

i honestly don’t mind playground being down! if it is making the LTM better i’m ok with it! take your time epic no rush!!❤️ — frylee?? (@ryleelittle212) June 28, 2018

Throughout all the inevitable reactions that happen anytime a developer announces some bad news, you can always bet that there will be those who stand by the game creators and tell everyone to chill out. They showed up for this announcement as well to remind everyone that Playground will be ready when it’s ready and urged everyone to give Epic Games time to get Playground up and running in the best way possible.