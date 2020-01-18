Fortnite Is Adding a Pokimane Emote

Popular streamer and YouTuber Imane “Pokimane” Anys announced on Saturday that she’s now got her own emote in Fortnite. It’s called “Poki,” and it’s the latest example of Epic Games immortalizing content creators in the game with cosmetics and other items. Pokimane shared a video of the emote in action next to her doing it in real life, and players will be able to do the dance in-game themselves when the emote is released on Sunday.

Pokimane teased earlier in the week that she’d have an announcement to make on Saturday, though she gave no indication of what it might be. Considering how close the tease was to the Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ announcement that he’d be getting his own skin and more in Fortnite, some people speculated that she’d be getting something similar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer’s video which was shared on Saturday and can be seen below proved those assumptions to be accurate.

can’t believe i’m saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it’s available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you’d like to get it! #EpicPartner P.S – you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

For anyone who wants to get the emote themselves, you’ll be able to acquire it after 4 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Like most dances and other items in Fortnite, this one appeared in the game’s files ahead of the announcement before being shared on social media. The name of the dance was revealed to be “Poki,” and after knowing that, it wasn’t hard to guess who it might be for.

Pokimane celebrated the new emote by playing Fortnite and using it in-game since, like Ninja’s skin when it was announced, she’s already got it. The streamer’s also been giving away the emote to her viewers ahead of its release.

It looks like this Pokimane emote is the latest in a series of cosmetics and other items in Fortnite’s “Icon Series” which was announced alongside the Ninja skin. Epic Games said it’d be collaborating with different content creators across various mediums to build its collection of cosmetics.

“Gaming, music, film, and fashion collide in Fortnite in the Icon Series,” Epic Games said. “The Icon Series brings the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer.”

There’s also an emote contest going on right now as Pokimane mentioned that’ll have one Fortnite player’s dance moves added as another emote.

Pokimane’s emote will be available in Fortnite starting on Sunday.