‘Fortnite’: How to Complete the Race Track and Dance Club Overtime Challenge

For those looking to wrap up the Overtime Challenges in Fortnite before season 7 ends, we’ve got your back! Though the final four challenges added are pretty easy to do – and straight forward – some that may be newer to the battle royale game might not know where everything is on the map. For those looking to complete the “search chests / ammo boxes at the Race Track and Dance Club” challenge, we’ve marked where you need to drop in at:

The race track is super easy to see from the Battle Bus, it’s very clearly looped like a traditional Race Kart track. The Dance Club however requires a little knowhow, which can be found near Happy Hamlet.

There’s an additional incentive to get these challenges done as well! According to Epic Games, “Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!”

As for the challenges themselves:

Battle Pass Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 47 Complete 5 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 71 Complete 10 Overtime Challenges

Reach Battle Pass Tier 87 Complete 15 Overtime Challenges



Free Challenges

Collect (15) Coins in Featured Creative Islands – 500 XP

Search (7) chests or ammo boxes at a motel or an RV Park – 500 XP

Deal Damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Pistols – 500 XP

Regain health from a campfire in 3 different matches

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend – 3

Visit Different Named Locations – 10

Search a supply drop in different matches – 2

Revive a player in different matches – 3

Visit Different Waterfalls – 7

Deal damage with Shotguns / SMGs – 500

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at the Block – 7

Place Top 10 in Squads – 3

Play matches of Driftin’ with a friends – 3

Thank the bus driver in different matches – 7

Search chests or ammo boxes at a racetrack or a dance club

Outlast 75 opponents in a single match

With the Drifitin’ LTM now live after a few player-requested tweaks, fans of the battle royale game can once again dive right in!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. Excited to take on a new set of challenges within Season 7? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming goodness and a little extra Fortnite help!