Fortnite: Raptors May Invade Very Soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 already has plenty of perils for players to endure, and it seems that raptors could soon join that list, as well! Rumors have been swirling about the dinosaurs for some time now, and eggs have been found on the Fortnite map since the start of the game's latest season. The eggs now seem to be close to hatching, and Fortnite leaker @HYPEX believes players could see that happen in the game very soon! For now, fans will have to wait and see, but raptors could definitely add an intimidating new enemy (or ally) to Fortnite!

In addition to the speculation about the eggs hatching soon, @HYPEX also shared some enhanced audio of the stage 3 sounds for the eggs. That can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Since the release of the first Jurassic Park film in 1993, the Velociraptor may have taken the place of the Tyrannosaurus Rex as the most beloved dinosaur in popular culture. The films presented them as fierce predators, and it will be interesting to see if that remains true in Fortnite. Will we see raptors capable of opening door handles? And if raptors are coming to Fortnite, could we see character skins based on popular Jurassic Park characters? These questions remain unanswered, but given how close the eggs seem to be to hatching, players could have their answers in the very near future. And if raptors arrive soon, perhaps other dinosaurs could appear, as well!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 kicked-off earlier this month, bringing with it a lot of interesting new changes and additions. This season promises to bring to an end the current Zero Crisis storyline, and fans can expect to see a lot of new skins, including Lara Croft (through this season's Battle Pass) and Batman. The addition of raptors could make this season even bigger!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying the new season of Fortnite so far? Do you think the raptor eggs are close to hatching? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!