Fortnite Gets New Rating Update That Makes It Less Kid-Friendly

Fortnite has received a new designation tied to its rating this week that makes it less kid-friendly than before. Since its original launch back in 2017, Fortnite has been rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB. With Fortnite being a live-service title, however, new content has continued to come to the game over time that wasn’t seen upon its initial arrival. Now, as a result of some of this new content, the ESRB has slightly tweaked the rating for Fortnite to account for it.

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Within recent days, the ESRB’s official listing for Fortnite was changed to now mention “suggestive themes” that are present in the game. Although this inclusion hasn’t upgraded Fortnite’s rating from a T to M, the ESRB noted that it made this tweak to the game’s listing because players can now “encounter a female character depicted with deep inner cleavage and lower breast exposure.” With this now present, the ratings entity clearly felt the need to mention this within the description of Fortnite that appears on its site.

As for the character in question that prompted this change, it’s almost certainly the Poison Ivy skin that came to Fortnite back in July. Upon its release, this Poison Ivy skin greatly surprised many players, as it more prominently showed off cleavage for a character in Fortnite than any other outfit in the game. Although the skin isn’t a permanent fixture in Fortnite as it only occasionally rotates through the Item Shop, its mere presence was enough for the ESRB to step in and change its rating for the battle royale title.

Outside of Poison Ivy, Epic Games has been adding a number of additional cosmetics to Fortnite throughout 2026 that have more prominently shown off the skin and curves of various characters. While this has always been present in the game to some degree (look no further than the hugely popular Chun-Li skin), the frequency with which Epic has been rolling out skins like this in recent months has been quite noticeable. As such, it suggests that more skins that are similar in nature to the Poison Ivy outfit that has caused such a commotion could be rolling out in the future.

In the immediate term, however, it’s unlikely that any new cosmetics in this vein would appear in Fortnite soon. Currently, the game is in the midst of Chapter 7 Season 4, titled Override, which has brought about collaborations with various video game franchises such as Pac-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, and numerous others. As such, unless there ends up being a surprising new outfit featuring Sonic in a bikini, the remainder of this season for Fortnite should feature skins that are appropriate for all ages.