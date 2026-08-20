Fortnite Override Adds New Sprites & Variants, Including a Whole New Way to Collect Them

Following the usual downtime period, Fortnite Chapter 7, Season 4 is finally here. The Override season is bringing plenty of gaming-themed content, including new collab skins and Sprites. Now that the new season is live, we have our first look at the new generation of Fortnite Sprites. Along with new designs and variants, this season is adding a new way to collect special Sprites. One of this season’s variants, Cheat Master Sprites, are obtained not via Sprite Chests, but by finding and using special Cheat Codes in Fortnite.

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To kick off Season 4, Fortnite has added a total of 11 new Sprites. The base designs, along with their Variants, give players plenty to do before we even think about the next new Sprite drops. With the Sprites live, we now have a better idea of the special perks that each Sprite delivers. In addition, players are getting a firsthand look at the new Sprite collection mechanic: in-game Cheat Code Injectors. While you can still find Sprites in Chests this season, the new “cheat code” mechanic offers another option that’s perfectly on theme. Here’s what we know.

All New Fortnite Chapter 4 Sprites & What They Do

Courtesy of Epic Games

This season will likely bring us plenty of Sprite designs. But as of now, 11 new Sprites, plus their Variants, are live in Fortnite. Here are the new Sprites, plus their abilities:

8-Bit Sprite (Rare): Guarantees an 8-Bit Shotgun in your next chest, plus grants a score multiplier

Guarantees an 8-Bit Shotgun in your next chest, plus grants a score multiplier Adventure Sprite (Rare): Upgrades a random item in your inventory with each level

Upgrades a random item in your inventory with each level Bush Sprite (Rare) Spawns a bush on your avatar at certain intervals (time between spawns decreases with levels)

Spawns a bush on your avatar at certain intervals (time between spawns decreases with levels) Crown Sprite (Mythic): Grants extra Crown Wins after a Victory Royale

Grants extra Crown Wins after a Victory Royale Jackrabbit Sprite (Legendary): Unlocks double-jump

Unlocks double-jump Jonesy Sprite (Rare): Recovers your health and shield

Recovers your health and shield Killswitch Sprite (Epic): Gives you Hangtime with improved accuracy when aiming while jumping and falling

Gives you Hangtime with improved accuracy when aiming while jumping and falling Klombo Sprite (Mythic): Grants random items at each level, but consumes items to level up.

Grants random items at each level, but consumes items to level up. Shadow Sprite (Epic): Automatically reloads your unequipped weapons over time

Automatically reloads your unequipped weapons over time Sonic Sprite (Epic): Gives you the Gotta Go Fast! speed boost to sprinting

Gives you the Gotta Go Fast! speed boost to sprinting Tails Sprite (Epic): Grants the ability to hover, with speed increases at each level

Along with the basic Sprite designs, we already have Gold and Cheat Master Variants for the new Season 4 Sprites. The new Season 4 Sprites can be found in Sprite Chests and at specific POI locations. However, this season also adds a new method for unlocking sprites: in-game cheat codes.

How to Unlock Sprites Using In-Game Cheat Codes aka Cheat Code Injectors

Courtesy of Epic Games

With this season’s gaming theme, Fortnite is having fun with a gaming staple: cheat codes. Along with new lobby hacks that grant bonuses before you even enter the game, you can find in-game cheat codes. As you roam the world in Fortnite, you will encounter special digital strips on the walls and floors. They’re usually located in major points of interest.

When you find a Cheat Code Injector, interact with it and follow the directional prompts. If you get the inputs right, you will automatically spawn a companion Sprite. The summoned Sprites will be random, with certain Sprites only spawning via rarer codes.

To get Cheat Master Sonic and Cheat Master Tails, you will instead need to use lobby cheat codes. These codes are GottaGoFast and IWannaFlyHigh, respectively. Basically, there are plenty of new and returning ways to track down this season’s Sprites. And today is just the beginning. We’ve still got the winning Create-a-Sprite designs, plus what I’m hoping will be a ton of other gaming-inspired Sprites for Season 4.