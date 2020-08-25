Fortnite Reveals Release Window for Apple-Inspired Tart Tycoon Skin

Epic Games has revealed that the Tart Tycoon skin will be released later this week to Fortnite players that earned it in the FreeFortnite Cup. The event was held yesterday, as a way to give Fortnite players across all platforms an opportunity to play with one another one last time before the game gets pulled from the App Store and the Play Store. Many fans were frustrated following the event when the skin did not immediately unlock, and there was some speculation that it could take up to three weeks for the skin to be issued to players that qualified.

The Tart Tycoon Outfit will be awarded to #FreeFortnite Cup winners later this week. pic.twitter.com/NuxHfwtebv — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 24, 2020

The FreeFortnite Cup was announced following a battle between Epic Games and Apple and Google. In addition to the Tart Tycoon skin, top performers in the event will receive FreeFortnite hats, consoles, and phones and laptops capable of running Fortnite. There has been no announcement when players can expect to receive the physical rewards, but they will likely take a bit longer to arrive than the in-game skin!

Earlier this month, Epic Games released an update for Fortnite which violated the terms of service for both Apple and Google. The two companies responded by removing the game from the App and Play Stores, prompting legal action from Epic. That same day, Epic released a trailer starring the "Tart Tycoon" character, and encouraged Fortnite fans to share the FreeFortnite hashtag on social media. The character is clearly meant to be a dig at Apple, and the hats that will be given out from the event feature a silhouette of the Llama Loot Pinata in a design meant to evoke the old Apple logo.

The game is set to be removed from the digital storefronts later this week. Apple has stated that the game will not be removed, as long as Epic removes the update that violated the terms of service. It remains to be seen if either side will budge, however.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the current Fortnite controversy? Did you participate in the FreeFortnite Cup? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

