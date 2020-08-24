Fortnite Fans Are Frustrated Over the Game's Apple-Inspired Skin
Earlier today, the FreeFortnite Cup gave players the opportunity to win several real-life prizes, including hats, new phones, video game consoles, and more. The Fortnite event is also the only way that players can get the new Tart Tycoon skin, which first appeared in a video released after Apple announced that the game would be pulled from the App Store. Unfortunately, fans that participated in the event are frustrated, as the skin did not immediately unlock after they fulfilled the 10-point requirement. The skin will be awarded at some point in the future, but Epic Games has yet to announce when. Across social media, Fortnite fans made their confusion and frustration known.
Did you take part in the FreeFortnite Cup? Are you disappointed that the skin wasn't immediately unlocked? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the FreeFortnite Cup!
Epic might want to address fans sooner, rather than later.
Were is my apple skin in fortnite I have 21pts— Kevin (@Kevin96424961) August 23, 2020
prevnext
The event has led to some confusion...
FORTNITE CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHEN WE GET THE APPLE SKIN? I have 14 points so far— EG☻⁷ (@xsunshineBTS) August 23, 2020
prevnext
...and frustration.
Did anyone get tart tycoon yet?— Youtube_AlexDG (@TheRealAlexDG) August 23, 2020
I didnt. Ima be mad pissed if I dont#FreeFortnite #Fortnite
prevnext
It will show up, eventually.
where tf is my fortnite skin epic games— Zayfie (@Zayfie1) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Fans were really hoping to have it by now, though.
Fortnite please explain why I don’t have the tart tycoon skin yet— Evan Novotny (@evan_novotny04) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Some are worried they won't end up getting it.
I best be getting my Tart Tycoon skin if Fortnite, hope I didn’t waste 2 hours grinding for nothing.— roboplayer700 (@roboplayer700) August 23, 2020
prevnext
A little clarity would be nice.
What day are we getting the Apple skin fortnite— esteban (@esteban21029656) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Come on, Epic!
Where is the apple skin in fortnite epic?? pic.twitter.com/BgHky9uuJm— Chimplikespolarbears (@Chimplikespola1) August 24, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.