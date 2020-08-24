Fortnite Fans Are Frustrated Over the Game's Apple-Inspired Skin

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, the FreeFortnite Cup gave players the opportunity to win several real-life prizes, including hats, new phones, video game consoles, and more. The Fortnite event is also the only way that players can get the new Tart Tycoon skin, which first appeared in a video released after Apple announced that the game would be pulled from the App Store. Unfortunately, fans that participated in the event are frustrated, as the skin did not immediately unlock after they fulfilled the 10-point requirement. The skin will be awarded at some point in the future, but Epic Games has yet to announce when. Across social media, Fortnite fans made their confusion and frustration known.

Did you take part in the FreeFortnite Cup? Are you disappointed that the skin wasn't immediately unlocked? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the FreeFortnite Cup!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

