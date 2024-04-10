Fortnite Releases New Avatar Skins for Katara, Zuko, and Toph

Three new Avatar: The Last Airbender outfits are available in Fortnite.

Fortnite's latest collaboration has arrived in the Item Shop today with content from Avatar: The Last Airbender now available for purchase. After teasing Katara's outfit last week, the handful of additions were revealed in a video posted to the Fortnite official X account yesterday showcasing water bender Katara, earth bender Toph, and fire bender Zuko. The newest trio of characters joins titular character from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, whose outfit has been available since April 2 with the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass content along with the Waterbending mythic. The Fornite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration lasts through May 3.

The Fornite X shared an additional photo featuring the new trio of skins today, which can be seen below:

(Photo: Epic Games)

The three new additions align with the Avatar: Elements event that begins Friday, April 12, at 9 a.m. EST, where players can also still expect to see the Last Airbender himself in the store as the battle royale continues to introduce separate mini-Battle Passes for the noteworthy collaborations, a trend that will apparently continue for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Similar to the TMNT "Cowabunga" event, an Avatar: Elements pass will be part of the collaboration, with high profile leaker @ShiinaBR on X sharing information about the pass:

Instantly unlock "Aang" after purchase



Price: 1,000 V-Bucks



Free & Paid Reward Tracks



Skins have normal & LEGO variants



The event ends on May 3



"Appa" Glider available towards event end



The Avatar: Elements pass will feature the usual free and paid options with different cosmetic rewards offered for both. Players can expect to pay 1,000 V-Bucks for the paid track, noting that Aang will be unlocked after purchasing the Premium Elements Pass.

How To Get The Outfits

The Katara skin is included in the Katara and Zuko & Katara bundles. The former costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes:

Katara skin



Katara's Waterskin back bling



Southern Water Tribe Club pickaxe



As with Katara, Zuko can be obtained in the Item Shop in the Zuko and Zuko & Katara bundles. The solo bundle pack also costs 2,000 V-Bucks and includes:

Zuko skin



Zuko's Broadswords pickaxe



Zuko's Scabbard Back Bling



The Zuko & Katara bundle is definitely the best value if you're after all of the above items, because all six will be obtained for 3,200 V-Bucks, saving players 20% for the same content. The final available skin as of today is Toph, who is only included in the Toph Beifong Pack, another 2,000 V-Buck bundle which includes:

Toph Beifong skin



War Hammers pickaxe



Earth Rumble Belt back bling



There isn't a bundle that includes all three skins, so players will have to spend 5,200 V-Bucks overall in order to secure Katara, Zuko, and Toph. An Air Flurry emote is also available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

Have you already secured any Avatar: The Last Airbender content in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments!