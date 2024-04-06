Avatar x Fortnite Teaser Shares First Look at Katara Skin

The upcoming Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration is approaching, with now less than a week to go until the beloved franchise comes to the game. The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but it features the Katara skin standing in front of the iceberg (yes, like the one in the series) that is making its way toward the island.

The collaboration was revealed by a Fortnite insider back in February and the excitement has continued to build since, despite limited official information being available. Fortunately, the wait is almost over as the full collaboration is coming soon. The official confirmation for the collaboration came when Epic Games released Chapter 5 Season 2 and was kicked off with a skin for Korra from The Legend of Korra, a spin-off of Avatar, as part of the Battle Pass content. The collaboration was confirmed via an in-game message that Fortnite x Avatar will happen on April 12. In addition to the message, a landmass called “Aang’s Island” also appeared in-game as a not-so-subtle teaser.

The teasers have done a great job at building excitement for the upcoming collaboration, as even the one posted today on X along with an attempt at prompting humor with the caption “What’s in the iceberg? Wrong answers only,” demonstrated players’ excitement about what is to come with the collab.

As for the newest teaser, you can check out the image of Katara’s skin and the iceberg below:

What Do We Know About the Collaboration?

According to well-known Fortnite leaker @Wensoing on X, we have a few additional details for the upcoming collaboration:

Lasts from April 12th to May 3rd



Mini-Pass event with Aang and Appa (Paid path costs 1k VBucks)



3 New Mythics (Fire, Earth & Airbending)



Small Map Changes



Vehicle Cosmetics



Shop Cosmetics (the choices are: Katara, Toph, Sokka & Zuko)



Fortnite continues to utilize separate mini-Battle Passes for the noteworthy collaborations, a trend that will apparently continue for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Similar to the TMNT “Cowabunga” event, an “Elements Pass” will be part of the collaboration. Another high profile leaker @ShiinaBR on X shared information about the Elements Pass:

Instantly unlock “Aang” after purchase



Price: 1,000 V-Bucks



Free & Paid Reward Tracks



Skins have normal & LEGO variants



The event ends on May 3



“Appa” Glider available towards event end



Speaking of the glider, Wensoing also shared that Appa will be free to acquire with completed quests. The Elements Pass will feature the usual free and paid options with different cosmetic rewards offered for both. Players can expect to pay 1,000 V-Bucks for the paid track, noting that Aang will be unlocked after purchasing the Premium Elements Pass. You can read further into the Elements Pass here.

Will you be jumping into Fortnite for the Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration, and what are you most looking forward to? What other collaborations do you hope come to Fortnite in the future? Let us know in the comments or on X!