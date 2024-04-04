Fortnite Rumor Teases Collab With Planet of the Apes

A reputable insider has indicated that Fortnite could soon see a new collaboration with the Planet of the Apes film franchise. This coming month, the latest entry in the popular series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will be hitting theaters and will serve as the fourth installment in the rebooted version of the property. Now, roughly one month ahead of this release, a new rumor is indicating that Fortnite might be gearing up to see an injection of characters from the films.

In a new post on X (or Twitter), insider Nick Baker expressed that he has heard from anonymous sources that Fortnite will soon be clashing with Planet of the Apes in some capacity. Baker didn't go on to say what exactly this crossover might look like, but like many other collabs, it's expected that this clash of franchises would result in Planet of the Apes cosmetics and skins coming to Fortnite. Furthermore, a release date for said partnership wasn't provided, which means it's unknown how soon this collab might happen. When it comes to Baker's own credibility, he has previously leaked accurate collabs tied to Fortnite, so there's a decent chance that this rumor will prove to be true.

As mentioned, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to arrive in theaters early next month on May 8. As a result, if Fortnite and the film's distributor 20th Century Studios wanted to take advantage of this movie launch, it could make sense for cosmetics to hit the ever-popular battle royale game around this time. This also suggests that such an announcement for this crossover could happen at some point in the coming days or weeks.

Prior to that time, Fortnite is still in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 2 which has seen plenty of other popular characters come to the game. This past week, Epic Games added a new bundle that contains Drax, Groot, and Mantis from the Guardians of the Galaxy for players to purchase. A larger crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender is also set to hit Fortnite next week and could be joined by the return of Kratos from PlayStation's God of War series in the Item Shop.